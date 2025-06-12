Houston organization helping families, people of all ages

Youth mental health continues to be a critical issue, but one local organization is helping families and people of all ages.

Anchor Rashi Vats had an in-depth discussion with the founder and Chairman of Ibn Sina Foundation, which has clinics across the Houston area serving low in-income and uninsured residents for more than 20 years. She also spoke with Mahtab Morai who is the Director of Behavioral Health Services at the Ibn Sina Foundation.

Indian American Public Affairs Council is holding an event talking about youth mental health and the digital world’s impact.

Event information

June 15, 2025

9:30- 11:30 AM

Eternal Gandhi Museum

12379 Riceville School Road

Houston, TX 77031

You must register to attend, click here to register.