Houston officials issue stern warning ahead of Fourth of July: 'Don’t drive impaired'

The Brief Houston officials are enforcing zero tolerance for impaired driving over the Fourth of July weekend, with increased police patrols. Last year’s 54 DUI arrests are driving a push for zero this year, as leaders from HPD, the District Attorney’s Office, and advocacy groups stress both legal and emotional consequences. Victims and families urge responsibility and encourage the use of sober drivers or discounted rideshare options.



With Fourth of July celebrations ramping up across the city, Houston officials are urging the public to stay off the roads if impaired, emphasizing that law enforcement will be out in full force over the holiday weekend.

What they're saying:

"Just don't drink and drive. It's just not worth it," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said during a Thursday press conference alongside law enforcement agencies, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, and traffic safety advocates.

Houston Police Department Chief J. Noe Diaz said his department made 54 arrests for driving under the influence (DUI) during last year's holiday weekend. This year, officials say their goal is zero.

"But it starts with the messaging," Diaz said. "We can't do it alone. We have to make sure that our community is being responsible."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is also taking a hard-line stance. District Attorney Sean Teare warned residents that there will be zero tolerance for impaired driving this weekend.

"We are not going to continue to lead the nation in alcohol and drug-related fatalities," Teare said. "You will be caught, and you will be convicted."

By the numbers:

Aside from the legal consequences — which can cost thousands of dollars in fines, court costs, and potentially jail time — officials emphasized the devastating personal toll of impaired driving.

Eric Stephens, who lost his 10-year-old daughter to a drunk driver in 2014, delivered a sobering reminder of the human cost.

"I've missed birthdays, I've missed graduations, I've missed proms. This month, she would've been 21 years old," Stephens said. "People say it gets better with time. No, it does not."

What you can do:

To avoid tragedy, officials are urging residents to make smart choices — designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or stay home. Some companies are providing rides at discounted rates through the weekend. Visit the TxDot Sober Ride Campaign page additional information.