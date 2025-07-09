Expand / Collapse search

Houston officer-involved shooting: 1 person dead after SWAT standoff in The Heights

Published  July 9, 2025 7:56am CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • One person is dead after a SWAT standoff in Houston's Heights. 
    • No officers were injured.
    • It's unclear who was shot or who shot the person.

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a lengthy overnight SWAT standoff in Houston’s Heights neighborhood.

SWAT scene turns deadly

What we know:

According to Houston police, there was a SWAT scene with a barricaded suspect in the 1600 block of W. 13th Street.

It began around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police shared on social media that the scene had ended in "a fatal officer involved shooting."

No officers were injured.

A SWAT standoff on 13th Street in Houston.

What we don't know:

The person who died has not been identified. It’s unclear who shot the person.

Investigation underway

What's next:

An investigation is being conducted. FOX 26 will provide updates as information becomes available.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

