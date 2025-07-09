Houston officer-involved shooting: 1 person dead after SWAT standoff in The Heights
HOUSTON - One person is dead after a lengthy overnight SWAT standoff in Houston’s Heights neighborhood.
SWAT scene turns deadly
What we know:
According to Houston police, there was a SWAT scene with a barricaded suspect in the 1600 block of W. 13th Street.
It began around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police shared on social media that the scene had ended in "a fatal officer involved shooting."
No officers were injured.
A SWAT standoff on 13th Street in Houston.
What we don't know:
The person who died has not been identified. It’s unclear who shot the person.
Investigation underway
What's next:
An investigation is being conducted. FOX 26 will provide updates as information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.