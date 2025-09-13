Houston PD officer, civilian taken to hospital following traffic crash
HOUSTON - Two people, including a Houston police officer, were taken to hospitals after a crash on Saturday.
According to HPD, the officer and civilian were transported from the scene as a "precaution."
Houston officer-involved crash
What we know:
Houston Fire responded to the crash around 6 p.m. It happened in the 2600 block of Fondren Road.
The call was for a major crash involving an extraction, and the department said they had been told the HPD officer was unable to get out of his vehicle. When they arrived, he was outside the vehicle.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
A civilian was also transported, though HFD had no info on their condition.
What we don't know:
No involved parties were identified.
The cause of the crash was not reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department.