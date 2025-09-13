Houston PD officer, civilian taken to hospital following traffic crash

article

The Brief A crash involving a Houston police officer and a civilian occurred on Fondren Road. Both the officer and the civilian were transported to the hospital as a precaution. The cause of the crash and the identities of those involved are currently unknown.



Two people, including a Houston police officer, were taken to hospitals after a crash on Saturday.

According to HPD, the officer and civilian were transported from the scene as a "precaution."

Houston officer-involved crash

What we know:

Houston Fire responded to the crash around 6 p.m. It happened in the 2600 block of Fondren Road.

The call was for a major crash involving an extraction, and the department said they had been told the HPD officer was unable to get out of his vehicle. When they arrived, he was outside the vehicle.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

A civilian was also transported, though HFD had no info on their condition.

What we don't know:

No involved parties were identified.

The cause of the crash was not reported.