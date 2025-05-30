Houston nurse turns temporary paralysis into encouragement for patients

The Brief Rachel Stewart, a nursing student, faced temporary paralysis due to a benign spinal nerve tumor. Her experience redirected her career path towards helping patients with similar challenges. Now working at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston, Rachel uses her story to connect with and encourage patients.



Rachel Stewart was a nursing student when she became temporarily paralyzed due to a benign spinal nerve tumor.

This experience led her to focus her career on helping others with similar challenges.

Rachel becomes paralyzed

During nursing school, Rachel underwent a procedure that inadvertently affected her spinal cord, resulting in paralysis. She took a year off for physical therapy and surgery before returning to complete her studies.

The backstory:

Rachel's journey involved relearning basic skills, such as sitting up and driving, and initially relying on a wheelchair. Her personal experience with spinal cord injury allows her to connect deeply with her patients.

What they're saying:

"I wasn't able to move anything from my chest down. I came back and took finals a couple months later, but I had taken an entire year gap," explains Rachel. "I still use a cane; it's a little bit of added stability. I still don't have the best sensation from here or down."

Why you should care:

Rachel's story is a powerful example of resilience and the impact of personal experience in healthcare, offering hope and understanding to patients facing life-changing injuries.

At TIRR Memorial Hermann, Rachel's presence offers patients hope and understanding, as she shares her journey and encourages them to embrace their new reality.

Dig deeper:

For more information on spinal cord injury recovery, visit https://memorialhermann.org/services/specialties/tirr