Alzheimer's disease could be reversed with investigational drug

The Brief A new investigational drug, TB006, is showing potential in reversing Alzheimer's disease. TB006 targets galectin-3, a protein linked to neurodegenerative diseases. The drug is available through the FDA's Expanded Access Program for eligible patients. TB006 is also being studied for Parkinson's disease and Autism Spectrum Disorder.



A new drug could have the potential of not only reversing Alzheimer's disease, but is also being looked at for use with Parkinson's disease and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

What is TB006?

TB006 is an investigational monoclonal antibody developed by TrueBinding, Inc., targeting galectin-3 to potentially treat neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

While it has not received full FDA approval, it is available through the FDA's Expanded Access Program for patients with Alzheimer's disease who meet specific criteria and have no other treatment options.

Dr. Joseph Perlman is one of only seven doctors in Texas offering TB006 to eligible patients, highlighting the state's role in pioneering new treatments.

RELATED: New drug could lower risk of Alzheimer's disease, study finds

What they're saying:

"It's the only drug out there that's actually shown in studies to reverse Alzheimer's and the reversals that we're seeing are amazing. Plus, patients who have Parkinson's and autism, it's actually improving that," says Dr. Joseph Perlman.

Significance of TB006

Why you should care:

TB006 offers a potential breakthrough in treating Alzheimer's, a disease that affects millions worldwide, and may also benefit patients with Parkinson's and autism. The numbers continue to go up every year, so this could one day help people who are healthy today.

By the numbers:

TB006 costs $5,000 per month for four treatments, with one treatment every 28 days for four months, for a total of $20,000. The hope is that one day it will be covered by health insurance.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Big picture view:

TB006 represents a significant advancement in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases, offering hope for patients and families affected by these conditions. Because of the high expense, it could be difficult for many people to afford it.

What you can do:

Patients interested in TB006 should consult with their healthcare provider to determine eligibility for the FDA's Expanded Access Program.

TB006 continues to undergo clinical trials to assess its efficacy and safety for broader use in treating Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and autism.

For more information, visit Plastic Surgery in Woodlands & Houston Tx | The Advanced Plastic Surgery Centre and TrueBinding.com .