North Houston: Suspect wanted in 16-year-old's shooting death

The Brief 16-year-old Davion Elzy was fatally shot on May 11 at a store on Northborough Drive. 19-year-old Cameron Ray is wanted in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide Division (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a 16-year-old's shooting death.

Houston Northborough Drive shooting: Suspect wanted

Cameron Ray (Photo courtesy: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to Houston police, 19-year-old Cameron Ray has been charged with murder for the death of 16-year-old Davion Elzy.

The shooting happened on May 11 in the parking lot of a convenience store on Northborough Drive, near the North Freeway and Rankin Road.

Police say they were flagged down about the shooting, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, now identified as Elzy, was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is not clear at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident or Cameron Ray's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)