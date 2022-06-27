Houston police searching for 2 drivers after man was fatally struck on North Fwy

article

A man who got out of a vehicle along the North Freeway died after he was struck by two other vehicles, police say.

Houston police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that he got out of and one of the vehicles that struck him.

The deadly crash occurred around 1:18 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the North Freeway between Parker Road and Little York Road.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a dark-color SUV or minivan pull onto the shoulder of the freeway, and a man got out and started running southbound.

That man was struck by a white Jeep, which did not stop, police say.

According to HPD, the man fell to the ground at some point, and an 18-wheeler also struck him. The 18-wheeler driver remained at the scene.

The man did not survive his injuries.

Police say they have video from the 18-wheeler, and they are looking for more video along the roadway that may have captured the other vehicles.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.