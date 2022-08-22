Houston-area nonprofit to bring counseling, therapeutic rooms to Uvalde students

It has been nearly three months since 19 children and two adults were killed inside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, and organizations are still trying to make a difference in that community.

It all started with a call from a Texas Ranger expressing the need for mental health services for students. So a Houston-based non-profit Love Heals Youth is stepping up to the plate.

"Even though we typically do therapeutic services for foster youth, it was an opportunity to do something for the community, so of course we jumped all over it," said Rebecca Smith-Nash.

They now have more than 30 counselors available through telehealth for anyone who needs it. Smith-Nash adding, "To have that kind of violation and come into your school, and children are so trusting of us, they need to know they’re going to be safe, they’re going to be okay."

The group also hosted a benefit in June raising $30,000.

But that wasn’t enough. Their team is now making the trek to Uvalde Monday morning in hopes of providing a long-term impact.

"We decided to do therapeutic rooms for the schools, so they’ll have tools and just tactile things, books, different activities to help them talk about their emotions associated with it," said Smith-Nash.

This won’t be the only trip either. The plan is to return as other resources start to pull out.

"They’re worried that people are going to kind of forget, so we want to be there for the long haul," she said.

Smith-Nash says they'll also bring 600 meals from Joe's Italian for the first responders on their trip.