The Brief "No Kings" protests are scheduled to be held across the country on Saturday. Demonstrations are being held in Houston and several surrounding cities.



Thousands of "No Kings" protests are scheduled across the country on Saturday, including several in the Houston area.

We will have live updates throughout the day.

LIVE UPDATES: Houston ‘No Kings’ rallies

12 p.m.

The "No Kings" rally at Houston City Hall is underway. We are streaming the event.

10 a.m.

Demonstrators at the Kingwood rally share the reasons they are protesting.

9 a.m.

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The "No Kings" rally in Kingwood outside the Kingwood Town Center kicks off and draws a decent-sized crowd.

Where are Houston rallies being held?

According to Mobilize.us, at least a dozen events are being held in Southeast Texas throughout the day.

Houston

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

When: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Pearland

Where: Ivy Park, 11050 Modern Grn Dr, Houston, TX 77047

When: 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Cypress

Where: 13313 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065

When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sugar Land

Where: 15300 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

When: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Katy

Where: 21010 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77449

When: 12 p.m.- 1 p.m.

Kingwood

Where: Kingwood Town Center, West Lake Houston Parkway & Kingwood Drive, Houston, TX 77339

When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Woodlands

Where: Lake Woodlands Drive & Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Conroe

Where: 300 W Davis St. Conroe, TX 77301

When: 11 a.m.—2 p.m.

Angleton

Where: Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E Locust St., Angleton, TX 77515

When: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Galveston

Where: 2222 28th St, 2222 28th St, Galveston, TX 77550

When: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

According to Mobilize.us, events are also scheduled in Pasadena, Clear Lake and La Porte, but the address is only shared with those registered for the event.

Nationwide "No Kings" rallies

By the numbers:

More than 3,100 events are being organized in communities large and small across all 50 states, with more than 9 million people expected to participate.

This will be the third round of "No Kings" protests. Organizers say more than 5 million people took to the streets at more than 2,100 events last June, followed by more than 7 million people at more than 2,700 events last October.

What are they protesting?

A "No Kings" protest in Houston on June 14, 2025.

The backstory:

These protests are part of a broader movement targeting recent federal immigration enforcement actions and what organizers describe as executive overreach by the Trump Administration.

Organizers announced Saturday’s protests in January, shortly after the killings in Minneapolis of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Plans had already been in the works, but their deaths during the surge of around 3,000 federal officers into Minnesota provided a new focus.

Opposition to the war in Iran, which the U.S. and Israel launched with airstrikes on Feb. 28, is expected to draw even more people to the protests, Levin said.

What is the White House saying?

The other side:

The White House dismissed the planned protests as the product of "leftist funding networks" with little real public support.

"The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

Trump reacted to previous "No Kings" rallies by insisting "I’m not a king" and saying attendees were "not representative of the people of our country."