Houston leads country in new home construction, report shows

The Brief Houston leads the U.S. in new home construction, issuing over 11,000 permits and selling 1,314 new homes in early 2025. Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin also made the top 10 for new builds, with Houston's lack of zoning laws cited as a factor. The National Association of Home Builders says there is a national housing deficit of at least 1.5 million units.



Houston is number one in the nation when it comes to new home construction, according to a new report.

The report from ConsumerAffairs looked at where the most homes are being built in cities across the nation.

Houston New Home Construction

By the numbers:

In the first two months of 2025, 11,047 new building permits were issued in Houston. That was the most of the 150 U.S. cities included in the report.

Houston also topped the list of the most new-construction homes sold with 1,314.

The report cites Houston as being the only major metro area in the country without zoning laws.

Texas dominates list

While Houston led the way, several other Texas cities made the list for new-home construction.

Dallas (2), San Antonio (8) and Austin (9) each landed in the top 10.

Of the top 10, only New York was outside the Sun Belt.

New Housing Costs

Dig deeper:

The report says the average cost of a new-construction home in the United States is almost $485,000.

The National Association of Home Builders believes the U.S. is facing a structural housing deficit and that at least 1.5 million units need to be built to balance the housing market.

"What we have is a supply problem," said John Hunt, chief analyst and principal at MarketNsight, a housing analytics firm. "The more we can build, the less upward pressure there is on price … (and) the more folks can afford a home."

Top 10 U.S. Cities in New-Home Construction

Houston, Texas Dallas, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Atlanta, Georgia New York, New York Charlotte, North Carolina Orlando, Florida San Antonio, Texas Austin, Texas Tampa Bay, Florida