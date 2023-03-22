Houston is getting its own flowers after a recent survey named it among the top 20 best cities for local flowers in the U.S.

Lawn Love compared the 200 biggest cities in America to find the best local flowers and examined flower shops, specialty-cut flower vendors, consumer ratings, and even the number of flower festivals.

The data led them to name Houston the 17th best city in the U.S. for local flowers. Statewide, Houston outranked other cities like Austin, San Antonio and Dallas.

New York, meanwhile, took home the biggest flowers after it was named the best city for local flowers, while Surprise, AZ was ranked dead last.

For the full report and how other cities ranked, click here.