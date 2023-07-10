Houston named among top 15 most stressed cities in America, study says

It's hard to avoid stress, and everyone experiences and manages it differently. And where you live may also play a significant role in that stress.

A recent study by WalletHub compared more than 100 cities to find the most and least stressed cities. Researchers were able to narrow their findings by looking at data ranging from average weekly work hours to unemployment, as well as divorce and suicide rates.

Houston was ranked 14th, between New Orleans and Afron, Ohio. Part of that stress could be the commute to and from work, as the Space City had the highest number of traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was ranked #1 among the most and least stressed, and South Burlington, VT was named at the very end of the list.

