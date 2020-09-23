Houston NAACP appalled by grand jury decision in the case of Breonna Taylor

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. the Houston NAACP held a press conference to offer a response following the grand jury decision in the case of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury announced that former Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid that ended in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Hankinson's bond was set at $15,000.

Community leaders and social justice advocates gathered to express their disappointment in the decision. "Today’s decision by the Grand Jury in Louisville is yet another tragic example that Black Lives do not matter," a spokesperson for the Houston NAACP said Wednesday.

An undated photo shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

Houston NAACP called for a reform in policing in the U.S. and released this statement prior to the news conference on Wednesday:

"(The grand jury decision) empowers police officers to continue killing Blacks knowing they will be protected by our unjust criminal injustice system."

Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, poses for a portrait in front of a mural of her daughter at Jefferson Square park on September 21, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

A number of protesters gathered in Louisville, Kentucky outraged by the jury's decision.

