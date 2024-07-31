Houston murder suspect arrested after more than 2 years on the run

A suspect is in custody more than two years after a woman was shot and killed in Houston.

21-year-old John Marcos Araniva is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the February 2022 killing of Indigo Garza.

John Araniva

Garza, 20, was found shot to death in the parking lot of a northside apartment complex on Rosamond Street.

Witnesses told police they saw a white minivan driving away from the scene after the shots were fired.

Investigators arrested Joel Francisco Rojas, 25, and Sara Ramirez, 23, in August 2022 and charged them with murder.

Houston police asked the public to help find Araniva shortly after.

After two years on the run, a U.S. Marshals task force was able to arrest Araniva on Tuesday.

He is currently in the Harris County Jail.