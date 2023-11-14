The man accused of shooting and killing a Houston mother in front of her three-year-old son two months ago has been arrested.

Dominique Menefee, 30, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

Police say he was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force on Monday and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Dominique Menefee (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say Sherniqua Banks, 34, was driving in the 2800 block of West Gulf Bank Road when shots were fired from another car into her vehicle.

Banks was shot and died from her injuries. Her 41-year-old passenger was also shot and taken to the hospital. Her 3-year-old son was in the backseat but was not injured.

Officials say police found a car matching a witness’s description of the suspect’s vehicle nearby and detained two people. However, police say a third person, the shooter, was believed to have fled before officers arrived, and the other two were released after being questioned.

Police identified Menefee as a person of interest in the case in mid-September. He was charged in late October.

As FOX 26’s Randy Wallace explained in a Breaking Bond report, Menefee had been on parole for aggravated robbery when he got charged with felony drug possession. A magistrate gave Menefee a personal recognizance bond. Six days after Menefee walked out of jail, police say he murdered Banks.

On the day of the murder, the parole board had issued a blue warrant for Menefee.

"The parole board finds out about the felony arrest, they immediately issue the no bond blue warrant, which is the most powerful warrant in the state because you can't make a bond," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "There's no bond period."

But it was too late. Menefee had already been freed by the magistrate on the personal recognizance bond.