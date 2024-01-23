A suspect has been charged a year and a half after a Houston man was shot to death while cooking food for the homeless.

Raishard Jamal Potts, 23, has been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Terrance Lewis.

Lewis was shot to death on June 15, 2022, at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Tierwester Street.

Police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and found Lewis in the entry to an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Lewis had been at a co-worker’s apartment. They both worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food for homeless people in the city, police say.

According to police, Lewis had been cooking and then went outside to throw away trash. While he was walking back to the apartment, authorities say someone fired shots at Lewis from the parking lot.

There was no known motive at the time.

On Tuesday, police announced that charges had been filed against a suspect, Potts, in the case. Police say Potts was already in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.