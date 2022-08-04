Mother of southeast Houston murder victim, who was preparing food for the homeless, speaks to FOX 26

Rachel Dorval is grieving over her son's death as police have yet to find a suspect in his murder.

She says she had a weird feeling just hours before 20-year-old Terrance Lewis was shot.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

"That whole morning, he was just off," Dorval says. "He was so fidgety. That's not him."

On June 15 at around 3:30 p.m., police say Lewis was preparing food for the homeless at his coworker's apartment on the 6200 block of Tierwester Street. He was walking back to the apartment after taking trash to the dumpster when police say an unknown male fired shots at him from the parking lot. Lewis tried to run back to the front door, but was shot and died near the entrance.

His mother rushed to the scene after getting a call from her younger son about the shooting.

"The police asked me if my son's name was Terrance Lewis, and I already knew," says Dorval. "They said he passed, after that, I completely blanked out."

RELATED: Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar

Dorval said her son had a troubled past, but was striving to become a better person. She said Lewis was no longer associating himself with the same groups of people, and working to help his community. He would help to serve the homeless population almost every day.

"Two days before he passed, he mentioned to me, "Mama, I want to get my own food truck," says Dorval. "He wanted to go to other spots in Houston and feed the homeless. He was so proud of the change he was making. And obviously, somebody didn't want him to make that change."

LATEST HOUSTON AREA NEWS

Police have not announced a suspect or a motive in this shooting. Dorval is asking if anyone can help detectives to solve this murder to call Crimestoppers.

"To the ones who killed my son, I can promise you this...my heart bleeds for you," says Dorval. "God had mercy on your soul. And I wouldn't wish this pain on your mother."