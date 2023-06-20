A welfare check in northeast Houston led police to find a woman's body on Wednesday and a teen charged with her murder.

Mylon Louis Colquitt, 18, was charged with murder for the death of an alleged 66-year-old family member.

According to the Houston Police Department, on June 19 around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to 4200 Russell Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman with head lacerations and later pronounced her dead at the scene.

Family members expressed concerns about the woman's well-being after they could not get in touch with her.

Investigators say the woman suffered from head trauma. Initial reports say she has lacerations to the head.

Colquitt was apprehended at a different location, according to officials.