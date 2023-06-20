Two men who were serving time in Harris County jail died last week after being hospitalized.

Eric Cano, 40, and Ray Rattler, 56, both died from preexisting medical conditions, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Cano was charged with murder and booked into the jail on July 27, 2022. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital on May 27 to undergo treatment for a terminal illness and was pronounced dead on June 16.

Rattler, 56, was booked in jail on May 22, for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge. On June 14 he was taken to Ben Taub Hospital due to his deteriorating health and died on June 17.

In accordance with state law, the Texas Rangers are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, as all jail deaths must be examined by an independent law enforcement agency.

In 2022, 28 deaths were reported at the jail. After a failed state inspection, the new plan to tackle issues at the jail was approved by county commissioners which includes body-worn cameras for all staff, a new detention captain, and a family coordinator for inmates.

House Bill 3434 was passed in the Texas House and intended to call on the Commission on Jail Standards to conduct a study to evaluate the living conditions and safety of inmates in the Harris County jail. It passed through the County Affairs Committee. However, the bill did not make it out of the Senate.

To ensure compliance with proper protocols, the Harris County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division has initiated an independent investigation into the two inmate deaths. Such inquiries are routine in these situations.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will conduct autopsies to determine the causes of death for both individuals.

As required by law, the Harris County Sheriff's Office has notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards of the deaths of Cano and Rattler.