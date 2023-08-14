Expand / Collapse search
Houston mulch fire at Living Earth on Crawford could take a week to extinguish

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A mulch fire that began at the Living Earth facility in northwest Houston on Sunday could take up to a week to extinguish, officials say.

The Houston Fire Department says the fire has been contained, and their firefighters left the scene around 5 a.m. Monday. The operation has been turned over to a private fire protection company that will continue to extinguish the fire.

PREVIOUS: Mulch fire continues to burn in northwest Houston

A mulch fire burns on Monday morning.

HFD was dispatched to the fire around 2:27 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Crawford Street. A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the area.

The fire department says that after battling the blaze for about an hour, it showed signs of improvement. However, the winds then picked up, which led to a surge in fire intensity and reduced visibility from the thick smoke.

The fire started to spread towards a warehouse, but firefighters were able to stop it, officials say.

Large mulch fire on Crawford Street in Houston

Fire crews working to extinguish a large mulch fire on Crawford Street in Houston.

Firefighters worked all afternoon and overnight to keep the fire contained. It wasn’t a threat to homes or businesses, but there was some concern for the firefighters battling the blaze in the extreme heat. 

"Our first concern is always going to be our firefighters, so we've been diligent about rotating them out and ensuring they're taking their breaks while on this location," said Martee Black, Public Information Officer for the Houston Fire Dept. said Sunday.

Fire at Living Earth Mulch Facility in Houston

Houston fire department firefighter fought for hours to extinguish a mulch fire on Crawford Street.

US Fire Pump, a private fire protection company, took over extinguishment efforts on Monday morning. They are using tractors to move the huge piles of mulch and have a water source. A US Fire Pump representative said the fire could take up to a week to extinguish, according to HFD.

HFD says the Houston Health Department is monitoring the air quality, but there is nothing at this time that would prompt a shelter in place or evacuation. Anyone with respiratory problems may want to wear a mask or remain indoors as a precaution, officials say.

According to HFD, equipment ignited another fire at this location in February 2023, and high winds helped to spread it.