Houston police say a man who stabbed his wife to death in front of their 8-year-old daughter and then turned the knife on himself has been charged.

Police say Michael Simpson, 58, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains hospitalized on Thursday.

Friends of the victim identified her as 49-year-old Robin Simpson.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly stabbing on Elberta.

The stabbing occurred at a home in the 1200 block of Elberta Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

"The call came in initially as we believe the mother, the wife, called in stating that her husband was having a major crisis, was running around with a knife, thinking about suicidal thoughts," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

Officers didn’t hear anything at the front door, so they went around the back and saw an 8-year-old girl running out of a downstairs bedroom towards the front door, police say.

"So they go back to the front door, make entry, go inside. The little girl said 'Daddy's stabbing Mommy'," Lt. Willkens said.

Police say the officers found the husband and wife in a back bathroom with major injuries and started to render medical attention.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Police say the man was taken to the hospital with severe self-inflicted injuries, and he remains in police custody.