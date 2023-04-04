A Houston mother has been convicted of felony murder in the death of her 4-month-old baby in 2016.

Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs, 29, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the death of baby Brielle Robinson.

"Our office stands up for all victims, but a baby is the most innocent of victims," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a news release. "We believed that a life sentence was appropriate for this brutal murder and a Harris County jury agreed."

According to the district attorney’s office, Bibbs had previously been convicted of capital murder, but that verdict was reversed and Bibbs was re-tried.

The Houston Police Department investigated the case following the girl’s death on April 16, 2016.

Police said Bibbs and her baby were in a motel room when she heard her baby crying. According to police, Bibbs picked up the baby by the arms and dropped her on the bed, causing her to fall to the floor, and then struck her in her face, chest and ribs until the baby stopped crying.

The baby girl was taken to the hospital. Police said doctors determined the girl had suffered multiple fractures and severe head trauma.

According to charging documents, Bibbs had initially told police her daughter had been injured after falling from her car seat onto concrete.

Bibbs was arrested and charged a few days after the girl's death.

This trial lasted a week. Assistant District Attorney Keaton Forcht said Bibbs killed her daughter because the baby’s father no longer wanted a relationship with the mother.

The jurors also reportedly heard evidence that emergency room doctors said the mother didn’t seem interested in her daughter’s medical care or the consequences for the fatal head injury she inflicted, according to the district attorney’s office.

"Bibbs deserved a life sentence for what she did to her child," Forcht said. "She beat her countless times and seemed to care about as much about the death of her daughter as she did about the life of her daughter."

"We are very happy with the verdict in the case," said Assistant District Attorney Napoleon Stewart. "We are happy that justice was served for baby Brielle."