Houston mother begins 2020 full of pride and concern as teenage son deploys to Middle East

"He just got to Fort Bragg at the end of October," said Michelle Lee.

Lee is bursting with pride knowing her 19-year-old son, Robert Davis Jr., is part of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Last Thanksgiving, Lee got a surprise visit from her son.

"He said that he had mailed me a birthday present, so I was waiting for my present," Lee said. "He was my present he was at the door."

On Tuesday, Lee got a phone call from Davis.

"All he could tell me was that he knew he was getting deployed and that he knew he had to leave within the next few hours," the concerned mother said.

Charging that Iran was fully responsible for an attack on the U.S Embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East.

Lee said she knew her son was one of those deployed when she saw this picture on the Army's 82nd Airborne Division Facebook page.

"They actually had a picture of him smiling," the proud mother said. "He was the only one I saw smiling, ready to leave."

Lee says seeing her son smile gave her confirmation from God everything will be all right.

"I just have to wait and pray and know that everything is going to be OK," said Lee.