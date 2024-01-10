Houston mother advocates against celebratory gunfire, calls on Mayor and City Council for action

In the aftermath of a recent incident involving celebratory gunfire in the Denver Harbor neighborhood of Northwest Houston, Jessica Campos has taken her concerns directly to the Mayor and City Council.

The incident, which occurred on January 4, left Campos and her family terrified as dozens of gunshots echoed outside their home.

Campos, along with her husband and three children, sought refuge on the ground in their hallway as the gunfire continued for several minutes that night. "By the time we got in the hallway and closed all the doors, that's when the machine guns started going off. It was really loud and constant. Non-stop. The house was vibrating from the shots," she recounted. "My daughter was so scared, she thought they were going to come into the house and kill us."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Despite multiple calls to the Houston Police Department, Campos claims officers never responded to their distress calls. She also says 911 dispatch informed them that no calls were made from their area. At least nine neighbors have confirmed with Campos they called simultaneously that night. Dispatchers suggested that the loud noises might have been fireworks.

The following day, Campos and her neighbors discovered the shots originated from a nearby alley. They found dozens of small and large bullet shells in that location and reported them to police.

Outraged by the incident, Campos and her daughters took their complaints to Mayor Whitmire and City Council in the Jan. 9 meeting.

SUGGESTED: Savanah Soto murder: Third suspect arrested, believed to be step-mother of another suspect

Analiah Espinosa, one of Campos' daughters, expressed frustration with the police response that dismisses such incidents as mere fireworks. "I'm tired that every time we reach out for help, the police come with the same excuse that they're just fireworks. Celebratory shots. But I know the difference between fireworks and a machine gun," she says in the meeting.

"There's not going to be one Houstonian that does not know ahead of the holiday season that it's unacceptable, dangerous, and it could be your family," Whitmire said. He and several council members, including their area Councilman Mario Castillo, commended the family for speaking about the incident and gave their commitment to combating the issue.

On Jan. 1, HPD Chief Troy Finner announced several arrests were made after hundreds of calls were received about guns being fired overnight in the Houston area.

Days before, District Attorney Kim Ogg warned the public about firing a weapon in a celebratory manner that could lead to injuries or death. Aggravated assault or manslaughter from celebratory gunfire could lead to up to 20 years in prison.

The full interview with Jessica Campos can be found on our FOX Local app. Download it to watch the extended conversation here.