Caught on camera: Man allegedly breaks into Houston apartment, steals family's food

The Brief Houston mother says an intruder broke into her apartment at the Woodscape Complex on Sunday. A man allegedly disabled the security cameras and stole all the food from the fridge. Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information, call HPD.



A Houston mother says she woke up to a stranger inside her kitchen early Sunday at the Woodscape Apartments along South Gessner Road.

Man allegedly breaks into Houston mother's apartment

What we know:

The man allegedly broke in through the back door, disabled her security cameras, and loaded a shopping cart with food taken from the family’s refrigerator. She said she and her teenage daughters were asleep until she heard a noise and confronted the man.

The family shared surveillance videos from inside the apartment. FOX 26 blurred the suspect’s face because he had not been charged.

"I saw him standing there with a shopping cart full of things," the mother, Maria Griselda Amaya de Diaz, told FOX 26. "He took everything from the fridge, even a speaker and Roku. When I asked him who told him to take my things, he said no one and then threw the cart and ran."

Houston police confirm they received a burglary call at the complex Sunday. Investigators say the suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man in his mid-20s to 30s.

The mother says the suspect also tried to open her daughter's bedroom door, but it was locked. The family has since reinstalled their surveillance cameras and hope the man is caught soon.

What you can do:

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.