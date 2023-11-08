The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man last seen on October 23.

SUGGESTED:Houston missing person: Authorities searching for 69-year-old Beryl Boling

Authorities are looking fo 39-year-old Destin Henderson. Officials said he was last seen at 400 block of Highland Cross in North Harris County.



DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Henderson is described as a Black man, 5’7" tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

Authorities said Henderson was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and driving a red 2015 Honda Accord. The licenses plate is JHP3637.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Missing Persons Unit, at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).