The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person last seen on October 8.

Authorities are looking for 69-year-old Beryl Boling. Officials said she was last seen leaving her home located in the 11500 block of Hornbrook Drive around 10 a.m.

Beryl Boling

Boling is described as a Black female, 5’3" tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing black Sketchers shoes, a pink t-shirt, and red sweatpants.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

If you have any information on where Beryl is, contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Person Missing Person’s Unit at (832) 394-1840.