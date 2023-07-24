Houston missing: Officials searching for 84-year-old Leander Cannon

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly man last seen on Sunday night.

Officials are looking for 84-year-old Leander Cannon.

Cannon was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday night in the 9700 block of Foredale Street.

Cannon is described as a white male, 6'1" tall, 170 pounds, green eyes, and gray hair.

If you have any information on where Cannon may be, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.