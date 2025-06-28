Missing Houston man reunited with family after one week

The Brief Donnell Cunningham had been missing since June 20 in Houston's Eastwood neighborhood. His family tells FOX 26 that he was found on Monday and was in a hospital. An interpreter saw news reports about Donnell and got him connected to his family.



A missing man has been reunited with his family after going missing in Houston's Eastwood neighborhood one week ago.

Missing Houston man found safe, reunited

What we know:

A family turned to local media and the community to help find a 60-year-old Donnell Cunningham. He had been missing since June 20.

Cunningham was born with a hearing impairment. His sisters were concerned that he wouldn't be able to hear others calling for him or easily communicate if he needed help.

His family and community held a search for him Friday night.

Family members tell FOX 26 that Cunningham has been found safe and that they've been reunited.

They say someone found him safe on Monday on MLK Boulevard, about three miles from where he went missing, and he was taken to a local hospital. His family wasn't aware of this at the time.

An interpreter saw news reports of Cunningham's family on Friday and was able to help them.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.