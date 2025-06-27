The Brief Donnell "Peanut" Cunningham, 60, has been missing since June 20. He was last seen at his home in Houston’s Eastwood neighborhood. Cunningham is hearing impaired, which may make it difficult for him to respond or seek help, increasing concern for his safety. A community search took place on Friday evening.



The family of a Houston man who has been missing for nearly a week is pleading for the public’s help as they continue their search.

What we know

Donnell Cunningham, 60, who is affectionately known by family as "Peanut," was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 20, at his home in the 6900 block of Eastwood Street, where he lives with his mother, relatives said.

Family members of 60-year-old Donnell Cunningham tell Fox 26 he was last seen June 20 near the 6900 block of Eastwood.

Texas Center for the Missing tells FOX 26, his sisters began searching the neighborhood immediately after realizing he was missing—knocking on doors, visiting local businesses, and calling out his name. They later created flyers and began distributing them in hopes of generating leads.

An official missing person report was filed with the Houston Police Department on June 24.

Cunningham was born with a hearing impairment. His sisters are concerned he may not be able to hear others calling for him or easily communicate if he needs help.

Community members helped in the search on Friday night.

Anyone with information regarding Cunningham’s location is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and reference case number 816863-25.