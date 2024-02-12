Shortly after a man was found shot in Houston’s Midtown, the shooter called authorities and said he had been attacked, police say.

Police first received a call around 10 p.m. from someone who said a man was walking down the street and appeared to be injured.

The man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead.

Around 10:28 p.m., another man called police. Authorities say that man reported that he was attacked by a man with a knife or a screwdriver and that he fired multiple shots at the man before running home to call police.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Smith Street.

Police say the shooter was able to take them back to the scene of the shooting in the 2000 block of Smith Street.

According to police, evidence at the scene shows that the man who died did have a weapon.

The investigation into the shooting continues.