Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance and a METRORail train near the Texas Medical Center, Houston police say.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Fannin Street near Dryden Road.

According to police, a Houston Fire Department ambulance was making a turn when it was struck by the METRORail.

Police investigate a crash involving a METRO train and ambulance.

Police say the ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the crash.

Multiple people on the METRORail were taken to the hospital, as well as one of the firefighters in the ambulance, officials say.

The Houston Police Department and METRO police responded to the scene for the investigation.