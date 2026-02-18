Spring Fire Department shares tips on disposing lithium batteries properly after large fire in Dayton

The Brief A Dayton recycling plant caught fire Tuesday afternoon, possibly from improperly disposed lithium batteries, according to the Liberty County Fire Marshall. The fire was the size of a football field and contained household metal items like dishwashers and refrigerators. Spring Fire Department shared some tips on how to properly dispose of and store lithium batteries.



After a recycling plant fire was reported in the Dayton area, possibly started by lithium batteries, the Spring Fire Department shared how to properly dispose of these.

Fire at Dayton recycling plant

The backstory:

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at a recycling plant on Rolke Road. Officials shared just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that the flames were extinguished.

The fire led to a shelter-in-place order that was lifted early Wednesday morning.

Liberty County Fire Marshal Nathan Green said that 14 different fire departments in the area had to respond to fight the flames. The American Red Cross was also on scene, helping pass out water and food to battling firefighters.

Green stated that a possible cause of the fire could have been improperly disposed lithium batteries.

‘Significant hazards’

Why you should care:

The Spring Fire Department shared some information on how to store lithium batteries safely, and why they're dangerous if placed into the wrong bin.

"They store a large amount of energy in a very small space, which makes them efficient, but also very potentially dangerous if they're damaged, overcharged, or improperly disposed of," Spring Fire Dept. Captain Tim Weiman said. "When they fail, they can overheat, ignite, they can burn extremely hot, release toxic gases, and that can create significant hazards for residents and first responders."

What you can do:

To avoid starting smaller fires at home, Capt. Weiman recommends disposing and storing the batteries properly.

"These batteries are crushed or damaged during collection and processing, and they can start fires in homes, garbage trucks, recycling facilities or landfills. And improper disposal has become a growing fire risk nationwide, which is why we in the fire service are increasingly focused on prevention and not just fire response.

"What we ask of the community (is that) residents should never place lithium-ion batteries in household trash or curbside recycling," Weiman said. "If batteries show signs of damage, damage could include swelling, overheating, popping noises, unusual smells. It should be handled with caution and disposed of through a safe program like the one that we offer."

"You can bring these types of batteries to any of our fire stations, and we'll be able to help. If you do not live in spring fire territory. Many hardware and battery stores also have disposal programs. You can go to batterynetwork.org to locate your nearest location."