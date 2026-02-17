The Brief A large fire is burning at a recycling plant on Rolke Road in Dayton. A shelter-in-place has been ordered near the plant. Multiple fire departments are at the scene.



Crews are battling a large fire at a recycling center in Dayton on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. at a recycling plant on Rolke Road.

Shelter-in-place near fire

A shelter-in-place is in place for a triangular area between US 90, SH 99 and FM 1960.

Residents are asked to stay indoors, close windows and doors and turn off their A/C until further notice.

UPDATES: Dayton fire

10 p.m.

Liberty County Fire Marshal Nathan Green provided an update on the fire.

He says a pile about the size of a football field caught fire on Tuesday evening, and firefighters are keeping water on it to prevent it from spreading to other piles. He expects firefighters to be there all night.

Green says the pile contains metal household products like refrigerators, washers and other appliances.

Air monitoring is being conducted near homes.

9:30 p.m.

FOX 26 is live at the scene gather more information on the fire.

9 p.m.

According to the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management, the fire was reported at a recycling on Rolke Road. Multiple fire departments are at the scene.

Air monitoring will be conducted. No injuries have been reported.