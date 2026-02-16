Police are investigating after a woman was shot in a bedroom in southeast Houston on Monday morning.

Houston woman shot in home

What we know:

According to police, the shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of McHenry Street, near the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

Police say it appears someone outside the house fired into it. One of the bullets reportedly went through a bedroom window and struck the woman.

She was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

About 20 minutes before the shooting, police say a suspicious vehicle was captured on video coming down McHenry Street. Police described the incident as a possible drive-by shooting.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the shooter or a vehicle that may have been involved.

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the shooting or if the victim knew the shooter.