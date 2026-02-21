18-year-old named as victim killed in north Harris County shooting

The Brief 18-year-old Daniel Medina has been identified as the shooting victim last Friday in a north Harris County neighborhood. Officials say Medina was shot before crashing his vehicle on Pinechester Drive. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim shot and killed in a north Harris County neighborhood last week.

Harris County: Pinchester shooting victim named

The backstory:

The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 13, on Pinchester Drive off Veterans Memorial and Willow Green Drives.

Deputies responded to a call at the scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a garage at a house. Officials say 18-year-old Daniel Medina was found unconscious in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

Medina was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

NOTE: Initial reporting stated the victim was 19 years old. Updates say he was 18 years old.

What we know:

Harris County officials believe Medina was shot closer to Timberhaven Drive, down the street from where he crashed.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified. No description is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)