18-year-old named as victim killed in north Harris County shooting

By
Published  February 21, 2026 4:34pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • 18-year-old Daniel Medina has been identified as the shooting victim last Friday in a north Harris County neighborhood.
    • Officials say Medina was shot before crashing his vehicle on Pinechester Drive.
    • Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim shot and killed in a north Harris County neighborhood last week.

Harris County: Pinchester shooting victim named

The backstory:

The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 13, on Pinchester Drive off Veterans Memorial and Willow Green Drives.

Deputies responded to a call at the scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a garage at a house. Officials say 18-year-old Daniel Medina was found unconscious in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

Medina was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

NOTE: Initial reporting stated the victim was 19 years old. Updates say he was 18 years old.

What we know:

Harris County officials believe Medina was shot closer to Timberhaven Drive, down the street from where he crashed.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified. No description is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

  • Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100
  • Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting.

