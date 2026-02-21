18-year-old named as victim killed in north Harris County shooting
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim shot and killed in a north Harris County neighborhood last week.
Harris County: Pinchester shooting victim named
The backstory:
The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 13, on Pinchester Drive off Veterans Memorial and Willow Green Drives.
Deputies responded to a call at the scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a garage at a house. Officials say 18-year-old Daniel Medina was found unconscious in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.
Medina was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
NOTE: Initial reporting stated the victim was 19 years old. Updates say he was 18 years old.
What we know:
Harris County officials believe Medina was shot closer to Timberhaven Drive, down the street from where he crashed.
What we don't know:
No suspects have been identified. No description is available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting.