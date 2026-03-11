METRO police chief on recent violence: 'That does not define METRO PD'

Assaults reported by Houston METRO were on the rise in 2025. However, officials say your odds of being a victim of a major crime on mass transit is one is almost 148,000.

Addressing METRO safety concerns

What they're saying:

Since May of last year, there have been at least 11 incidents of violence — including fatal shootings and a stabbing - on buses, bus stops, and rail platforms.

"We can't control everything but how we respond and handle the bad guys, those responsible. That's critical," said METRO Police Chief Ban Tien.

The shootings and other violent crimes have been grabbing headlines.

"This is the story I would love to hear from you: ‘METRO had over 50,000 rides the within the last few days. There were zero incidents out there,’" the chief said. "I want to make it clear to everyone that does not define METRO PD and does not speak to the safety of people in this area."

With the World Cup less than 100 days away, METRO is increasing unarmed guards at transit centers from 80 to 120.

Tien says they will be working with other agencies to ensure METRO users are safe.

His advice to METRO riders is good for all in any situation: "Do not make decisions based on emotions, the chief said. "Your emotions will change but not the decesions you make."