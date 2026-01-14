METRO Police Chief holds committee meeting after deadly bus shooting

The Brief METRO Police Chief Ban Tien is scheduled to address the agency’s Public Safety Committee just a week after a fatal shooting on the transit system left one woman dead and a teenager injured. In a statement provided ahead of the meeting, METRO officials detailed "actionable changes" already implemented. The committee will also consider a major contract for Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. that would provide unarmed security guard services.



METRO Police Chief Ban Tien is scheduled to address the agency’s Public Safety Committee today, a presentation that comes just a week after a fatal shooting on the transit system left one woman dead and a teenager injured.

Tien is a 25-year law enforcement veteran and former Houston Police Department Assistant Chief who took the helm in November 2024. His leadership coincides with a $7.2 million safety initiative aimed at hardening transit infrastructure and increasing officer visibility.

Security Enhancements and Coordinated Patrols

In a statement provided ahead of the meeting, METRO officials detailed "actionable changes" already implemented. Since November 2025, METRO Police (MPD) has partnered with the Houston Police Department and Harris County law enforcement to increase presence on METRORail during peak hours. Officials say this initiative is now being expanded to bus routes.

To decrease response times, MPD has opened satellite stations at the Northline and Wheeler transit centers, with two more planned for Harrisburg and Fannin. Officials noted that onboard surveillance cameras were "primary tools" in identifying and arresting the Jan. 7 shooting suspects within 27 hours.

The committee will also consider a major contract for Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. The proposed three-year deal would provide unarmed security guard services. There's also time allotted for public comment.

Stay with FOX 26 for more updates as the meeting is still underway.