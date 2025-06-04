Houston METRO train 'chemical substance' assault: Suspect sought after spraying mace

The Brief A search for a suspect is underway after mace was sprayed on a Houston METRO train on Wednesday. Officials said the assault occurred around 1:40 p.m. on the Red Line at Preston Station, involving an unknown individual who sprayed mace aboard the train. Three passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.



A search is underway for a suspect after Houston METRO officials said the suspect sprayed mace aboard a METRO train on Wednesday afternoon.

Houston METRO train assault: Suspect sought after spraying unknown chemical substance

What we know:

Officials said the assault occurred around 1:40 p.m. on the Red Line at Preston Station, involving an unknown individual who sprayed mace aboard the train.

The train was immediately stopped and passengers deboarded at the UHD platform.

Three passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide any details on the conditions of the victims.

No suspect description was provided by authorities.