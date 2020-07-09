Houston METRO to resume collecting fares on Sunday

article

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County announced Thursday that they will resume collecting fares starting on Sunday.



During that time, riders will be required to board buses through the front doors while the rear doors will be for exiting.



Officials are asking riders to use public transit only for essential trips as seating capacity on all METRO vehicles remains reduced to encourage social distancing.



Officials said that customers are required to wear a face covering unless impracticable due to a medical condition.