METRO riders, employees required to wear face coverings

METRO is requiring all riders, employees, contractors and visitors to wear a face covering.

The new rule was unanimously approved Thursday by METRO’s Board of Directors.

Face coverings are required in METRO vehicles, facilities and transit centers. Exceptions are made when impracticable due to a medical condition.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently issued an order that businesses must require anyone over the age of 10, employee or customer, to wear a mask or face covering, or ban them from entering. That order is in effect until 11:59 p.m., June 30.

METRO has brochures on buses and trains with CDC instruction on how you can make your own face covering. Subject to availability, METRO will also provide a mask to customers who need one.

METRO says more protective upgrades are being added to ​buses, trains and METROLift vehicles. Operators and riders will have access to hand sanitizer while on board, and protective shields around drivers' seats will now provide another layer of separation between operators and riders.

Due to these additional safety measures, METRO will resume fare collection on July 12. Front door boarding and exiting will also resume at that time and boarding from the rear door will no longer be allowed.

The RideStore at the Downtown Transit Center (1900 Main Street) reopens July 6. Customers will be required to use a designated entrance, wear a mask and undergo a temperature check before entering the RideStore. The main lobby will remain closed to the public.

METRO RideStores at Fannin South and 1001 Travis Street remain closed.