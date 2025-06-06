Expand / Collapse search
Houston METRO shooting: Man shot in the hand at bus shelter on Gessner

By
Published  June 6, 2025 5:40pm CDT
Houston Metro
The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the hand at a Houston METRO bus shelter.
    • The shooting occurred near the 9700 block of South Gessner and Richmond on Friday afternoon. 
    • The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the hand at a Houston METRO bus shelter on Friday. 

Houston METRO bus shelter shooting: Man shot in hand on South Gessner

According to Houston METRO, the shooting occurred near the 9700 block of S. Gessner and Richmond. 

Officials said preliminary reports indicated there was a fight between two men that resulted in one man being shot in the hand. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the victim or if a suspect has been detained in connection with the shooting. 

The Source: Information provided by Houston METRO. 

