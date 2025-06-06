Houston METRO shooting: Man shot in the hand at bus shelter on Gessner
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the hand at a Houston METRO bus shelter on Friday.
According to Houston METRO, the shooting occurred near the 9700 block of S. Gessner and Richmond.
Officials said preliminary reports indicated there was a fight between two men that resulted in one man being shot in the hand.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on the victim or if a suspect has been detained in connection with the shooting.
The Source: Information provided by Houston METRO.