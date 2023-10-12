Houston METRO Light Rail: Deadly pedestrian crash affecting purple line service

article

Houston METRO are on the scene following a deadly pedestrian crash involving the light rail in downtown Houston.

Officials said the incident occurred near the 700 block of Fannin, around 7:45 p.m.

METRO authorities said the train was heading west and was already at a stop going into the intersection on Capitol and Fannin.

Officials said it was only when the train began to move, that the pedestrian stepped in front of the train. Then the train stopped within two seconds.

No other details were released by officials.

Officials stated the accident involved the purple line.

Portions of Fannin have been blocked due to the deadly crash.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.