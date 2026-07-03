Houston Fire Department engine derails METRORail train near downtown

An investigation is underway after a Houston Fire Department engine struck a METRORail train off its tracks near downtown.

Houston firetruck hits METRO train

What we know:

METRO Police responded to the crash at about 6:45 p.m. Friday near North Main and Hogan Streets.

Officials say a Houston Fire Department (HFD) vehicle struck a METRORail train, causing the train to derail.

HFD says the engine was heading to an emergency call when the crash happened. The engine reportedly had its emergency lights and sirens on at the time.

One person was taken to a hospital. That person's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Other people were checked out at the scene, but no other injuries are being reported at this time.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 did contact METRO to ask if service may be disrupted ahead of Saturday's World Cup game at Houston Stadium:

"METRO remains fully prepared to support transportation for tomorrow's FIFA World Cup match. Crews are actively working to restore the affected train to service as quickly as possible while coordinating closely with public safety and event partners to ensure customers can travel safely and efficiently to Houston Stadium. Customers are encouraged to use the Plan Your Trip Tool at RideMETRO.org for the latest service information and to plan their travel in advance."

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.