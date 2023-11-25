METRO says a passenger who was forced off a bus on Friday night then opened fire into the bus.

No one was struck by the gunfire, but one person was injured by broken glass, officials say.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Bullet holes seen in the windows of a METRO bus in Houston.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. along the 82 Westheimer Route near Buffalo Speedway.

According to METRO, multiple passengers were involved in a verbal altercation on the bus, and the patrons forced one of the passengers to get off of the bus.

Once outside, officials say the passenger then opened fire into the bus. Another passenger suffered a non-life threatening cut.

METRO police responded to the scene and arrested a suspect. Officials say a gun was recovered.