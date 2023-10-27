Houston METRO bus shooting: 1 person shot in unknown condition

METRO police are on the scene investigating a shooting on a METRO Bus near the Medical Center.

Authorities received a call around 9:05 p.m. about reports of shots fired on Butler Boulevard near Cambridge Street. METRO police say the shooting happened on the METRO 60 bus route near the Med Center.

Two men got into an altercation on the bus and while one of them was exiting, he shot into the bus, hitting the man he was arguing with, officials report.

The second man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Houston and METRO police are on the scene investigating.