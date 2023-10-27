Harris County chase ends in accident, one person reported dead

Authorities report one person is dead after a pursuit in Harris County on Friday.

Details are limited at this time, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 3 p.m. about an accident near Highway 249.

Officials report Texas DPS initiated a pursuit that ended near Grand Parkway and Highway 249 and units with HCSO were assisting.

Courtesy Houston TranStar

One person has been confirmed dead at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.