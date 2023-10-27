A fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals for failing to register as a sex offender, as it turns out was presenting himself as an area leader and using a different name.

Around Houston, under the name of Khalid Rasheed, he would give out awards to area leaders. Come to find out Jacques Toombs a convicted sex offender in Missouri and now pictured on a U.S. Marshals wanted poster.

Marshals arrested Toombs in Houston back in May 2023 because he's listed as absconded and non-compliant on the sex offender registry. We're told he hasn't registered in years, but Toombs bonded out of jail and hasn't been seen since.

CRIME: Mother of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher scheduled to be sentenced for felony child neglect

Toombs was convicted of sexually assaulting two children, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old in Missouri.

Here in Houston, he was said to own Pulse and For The H Magazines, and he called himself Khalid Rasheed and would give awards to community and political leaders. Some gathered to speak out against Toombs at his last known address in the Washington Avenue area and those who previously received an award publicly destroyed them by smashing them with a hammer because they now believe they only received the award for one reason.

"In order for them to gain trust, so they can turn around and lure victims. That is a problem," says Dr. Candice Matthews with the New Black Panther Nation.

"It's so disturbing to me because our organization, we have 42 youth volunteers. This person was helping us along with the children, and he had no right to be around our children or our seniors," adds Lady Hale with Shining Stars Leadership Academy.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"We're calling on every community and political leader to put it in the garbage can and publicly denounce the award. He called me over a year ago to offer me one of those awards and I knew from the very beginning it was fake," says Community Activist Quanell X.

"We'll come get you brother, me, and Quanell. You need to turn yourself in. You're a monster. You need to turn yourself in and try to get yourself some help," adds activist Dr. David Jeremiah.

If you know where Jacque Toombs, also known as Khalid Rasheed is contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

"If you see this man, say something. Report it because one thing we're not going to allow in our city is sex offenders trying to hide, so they can gain access to our kids," says Dr. Matthews and she adds holding up the wanted poster, "If you see this chump, report him."