Houston Methodist offering $500 'Hope Bonus' to its employees, but there’s a catch

article

Houston Methodist Hospital is offering its employees a $500 bonus as the hospital continues to see beds filling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Marc L. Boom, M.D., President & Chief Executive Officer at Houston Methodist said, the bonus will arrive in employees' pockets in early March.



"This bonus is a thank you for your perseverance throughout a difficult 2020 as well as something to look forward to, to provide hope, during the next couple of challenging months," said Boom.

RELATED: The number of Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries in greater Houston area



But there is a catch for the employees to receive the bonus, they must get a COVID-19 vaccination.



Boom said that employees are currently not required to get a vaccination, but "will be eventually."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Houston Methodist employees received a ‘You Rock’ bonus about six weeks ago.