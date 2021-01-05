Houston Methodist offering $500 'Hope Bonus' to its employees, but there’s a catch
HOUSTON - Houston Methodist Hospital is offering its employees a $500 bonus as the hospital continues to see beds filling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marc L. Boom, M.D., President & Chief Executive Officer at Houston Methodist said, the bonus will arrive in employees' pockets in early March.
"This bonus is a thank you for your perseverance throughout a difficult 2020 as well as something to look forward to, to provide hope, during the next couple of challenging months," said Boom.
But there is a catch for the employees to receive the bonus, they must get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Boom said that employees are currently not required to get a vaccination, but "will be eventually."
Houston Methodist employees received a ‘You Rock’ bonus about six weeks ago.